Customs Allegedly Clear 800 KGs of Banned Pork at Islamabad Airport

The staff of Pakistan Customs allegedly cleared pork weighing more than 800 kilograms at the Islamabad Airport.

Sources said that five foreign nationals landed at Islamabad airport on Wednesday night in an Air Blue flight and were cleared despite carrying more than 800 kgs of pork.

Sources said that Customs staff checked some of the luggage but did not check the cartons having pork. Allegedly, the high-ups of Customs had prior information regarding the passengers carrying pork.

Sources said that Customs staff had wasted pork recovered from the same passenger a few months ago. Later on, the foreign passenger used derogatory language for the officials. Sources said that the department is probing the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has kept the ban on the import of pork under Import Policy Order 2002, however, the banned item is being cleared with the alleged connivance of officials at Karachi and Islamabad airports.