Elon Musk Confirms Twitter’s Blue Tick Price, Could Bring Back Vine

Earlier this week, “Chief Twit” Elon Musk announced that Twitter’s blue tick verification would cost money from now on in an effort to curb spam and fake accounts on the platform. It will soon become a paid perk that comes alongside Twitter Blue and now its price has been confirmed as well.

Musk has announced that Twitter Blue, a premium tier for paid users, will cost $8 per month, up from $4.99. He also confirmed that the price will be adjusted proportionately for different countries and their purchasing power.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

This will also bring you priority in replies, mentions, and searches, the ability to post long videos and audio, and half as many ads, clarified the new CEO of Twitter. He said that all of these features are necessary to reduce spam and scam accounts on the platform. Twitter Blue users will be able to bypass paywalls for publishers willing to work with the social network.

Musk says that the revenue generated from these subscriptions will be used to reward content creators on Twitter. Public figures will get a secondary tag below their name, a feature that is already available for politicians.

Return of Vine

Additionally, the SpaceX founder wants to take on TikTok by bringing back Vine, Twitter’s looping video app that was shut down in 2016. Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking whether people wanted Vine back and 70% out of nearly 5 million people said yes.

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Some reports have said that Musk wants to bring back Vine by the end of 2022. However, a former Vine staffer who was in charge of shutting it down, Sara Beykpour, said that the app’s code is more than 6 years old and some of it is even 10 years old. So if Twitter wants to bring Vine back, it will have to build it from scratch.

Still, short video formats are all the rage these days, all the more reason to bring back Vine.