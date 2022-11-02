HEC Briefs Vice-Chancellors on Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award

Higher Education Commission (HEC) organized online orientation sessions on the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award (NIA) for the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) and Rectors of public and private sector universities.

According to the details, over 230 university heads were invited to the sessions, which were aimed at giving them a detailed orientation of various components of the NIA and how the universities can partake to make this project a success for the country’s youth.

In her briefing to VCs, Executive Director (ED) HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, said that the project is aimed at changing the economic landscape for youth by promoting innovation and creating or supporting local businesses. She explained in detail the nine thematic areas of the NIA.

Dr. Shaista Sohail said, “All Pakistani youth aged between 15 and 30 years old can take part in the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award and get business funding of up to Rs 2 million,” adding that the award would allow youngsters to turn their potential business ideas into reality.

She further said that in the current situation, where Pakistan is facing flood devastation and climate change problems, the new generation needs to come up with out-of-the-box solutions to cope with these challenges.

While briefing the participants about NIA, Project Director (PD) Noshaba Awais, informed them that the objectives of the innovation award are improving Pakistan’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index (GII), fostering entrepreneurial culture among the youth and transforming ideas into successful businesses.

The VCs and Rectors appreciated HEC’s initiative to promote an entrepreneurial culture among the youth. They also assured HEC that they would support the project in every possible way and encourage students to submit their innovative ideas.

It is pertinent to mention that NIA is open to all kinds of innovative ideas, including but not limited to food security, water management and sustainability, sustainable energy, urban planning, climate change and the environment, information technology and telecommunications, innovative governance and reforms, sociology and philosophy, medical and health sciences, and others. The selection of awards will be made through an open, rigorous, transparent, competitive, and merit-based process. ​