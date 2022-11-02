Islamabad Police Dismisses Multiple Officers for Skipping PTI Long March Duty

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has reportedly dismissed up to two dozen police officers from service for failing to report for special duty.

According to the details, the dismissed police officers were supposed to perform their duties in several locations of the federal capital, including the Red Zone, in light of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In this regard, ICT Police officials said that the policemen were sacked by the SSP Operations, and added that the fired police officers included constables and head constables who were absent from their respective duty stations.

They further stated that the policemen were informed of their dismissal from service verbally via mobile phone, and detailed that the sacked individuals may appeal against termination to DIG (Operations), Sohail Zafar Chattha.

Moreover, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ICT Police refused to comment on the matter after news outlets contacted him.

Via Dawn News