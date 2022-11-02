Hyderabad to Get Peoples Bus Service Soon

The Sindh government is all set to expand the operations of Peoples Bus Service (PBS) to the province’s second-biggest city, Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh’s Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the test drive of the bus service in the metropolis has begun, after which it will be launched there by the end of this month.

ALSO READ Islamabad Likely to Experience Rains This Weekend

Good News for people of #Hyderabad. Today we have started test drive for the People’s Bus Service in hyderabad. Inshallah end of this month we will be able to start the proper bus service for the public. Sindh govt’s Transport department is focusing on the best transport service pic.twitter.com/y0U8sKd1aC — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) November 1, 2022

He further added that the provincial transport department is fully committed to providing the best services to the public.

Mobile Application

Previously, the Minister announced that a PBS smartphone app will be launched on 30 November, while an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) will also be installed in the buses.

In this regard, the Minister chaired a meeting, which was also attended by the Project Director of the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), Sohaib Shafiq, and the Managing Director (MD) of Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), Captain (r) Altaf Hussain Sario.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Wire Sculpture Vandalized in Islamabad

During the meeting, operations of the bus service, new routes, ITS, and setting up a command and control room (CCR) were also discussed.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister detailed that the move will help citizens in tracking the live locations of the buses and will offer them a medium for online payments of the fare. He added that CCTV cameras, live tracking, and monitoring services will also be installed under the ITS initiative.