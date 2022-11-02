Netherlands Ready to Assist Pakistan for Long-term Flood Recovery Programs: Envoy

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries Wednesday said that the government of the Netherlands is trying to provide as much assistance for flood relief operations as it can and is ready to assist for long-term recovery programs.

During a meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, the Dutch envoy acknowledged the devastating impact of climate change on Pakistan.

She remarked, “As the climate is changing much faster than we expected. Therefore, the world needs to be united to make sure every country is well protected.”

The minister highlighted the warm and cordial relationship between the governments of Pakistan and the Netherlands. He highlighted that the economic cooperation between the two countries needs to be deepened and enlarged for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries.

“Pakistan appreciates the Kingdom of Netherland’s timely and very valuable humanitarian assistance during the floods of 2010 and the recent devastating climate calamity,” said the minister, adding that Pakistan’s contribution to global emissions stands at less than 1 percent. However, Pakistan is a badly affected country figuring among the top five most vulnerable nations globally.

He further remarked that Pakistan needs to be supported to fight the negative impact of climate saving the most vulnerable and poor communities from the destruction of future disasters.

While speaking on enhancing Pak-Netherlands relations, the minister stressed on revamping government-to-government development cooperation. He also stressed on reviving and allocating special seats in the Netherlands fellowship program and scholarship.

The minister also highlighted the provision of technical assistance in agriculture, especially water resources and irrigation along with support in horticulture, especially berries, vegetables, seed production, livestock, and dairy as the Dutch have world-class technologies in these areas. Dutch companies could be engaged to transfer technology for seed development in Pakistan, he said.

Dutch Ambassador assured complete assistance in the said areas and apprised the minister that the efforts on these programs especially on vocational training and technical exchange have already been started which was appreciated by the minister.