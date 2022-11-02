PTA Sets Up Call Centers For Customer Complaints

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to set up Consumer Management Services (CRM) and operate call centers for receiving, managing, processing, and responding to consumer complaints through a toll-free number.

The Authority will hire a firm to provide Consumer Support Center Services (Call Center) to the PTA for 14 seats, with a minimum of 12 seats for agents and two supervisors, with the flexibility to enhance seats, change time slots, increase or decrease total time on the basis of future requirements and needs. One of its functions is to protect telecom customers. Therefore, PTA is providing complaint management services to Telecom users for the resolution of consumer grievances.

Currently, PTA is managing complaints through a state-of-the-art consumer support center fully integrated with all stakeholders, with 12 operational telephone lines and a fully functional application of a complaint management system.

The scope of the new system will include:

Provision of a dedicated call center (0800-55055) for PTA with seats (12) and supervisors (2) from 9 AM to 9 PM for 356 days

Complete shifting or migration of PTA’s Complaint Management System (CMS) and complaint domain (complaint.pta.gov.pk) from an existing service provider or vendor, backup of data, and hosting of PTA’s CMS and complaint domain (complaint.pta.gov.pk) on the servers of a qualified bidder

Continuous upgrade and maintenance of PTA’s existing Complaint Management System (CMS).

Accessible through the Consumer Support Center (toll-free number: 1-800-550-555).

SMS service (For communication with the complainant)

Payment of the SSL certificate for the PTA complaint domain (complaint.pta.gov.pk)

Operations of developed call centers—with state-of-the-art technologies, including hardware and maintenance of the existing PTA software application.

PTA’s Consumer Protection Directorate (CPD) is committed to protecting consumer interests through the smooth operation and maintenance of telecommunication systems and the provisioning of high-quality telecommunication services to end users.

The key forces of commitment include:

to timely process and redress telecom complaints lodged with the PTA by consumers.

to coordinate with the telecom operators to ensure the provision of quality ICT services to their respective customers.

To comply with the regulatory requirements and continually improve the effectiveness of the quality management system, see the Quality Policy and Objectives of the CPD for its continued suitability.

to ensure that all employees and stakeholders are well aware of the requirement of the complaint handling mechanism according to the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganization) Act, 1996, rules, regulations, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and compliance with government policy.

Registration, analysis, and redressal of complaints help gauge the pulse of the telecom industry and identify areas for regulatory work in the larger interest of consumers.

Effective compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015

The project will provide the following:

Increase the PTA’s responsiveness, efficiency, and accessibility by offering enhanced consumer support.

Better telecom consumer care and a proactive approach through the support center

Efficient use of existing manpower deployed for complaint management, CVD, DIRBS, etc.

PROJECT GOALS