Punjab Bans Teachers From Smoking in Educational Institutes

Punjab’s Higher Education Department (HED) has taken several decisions to strictly implement laws for effective control over the sale and usage of drugs in and around public and private colleges and universities.

According to the official notification, teachers and staff members will not be allowed to smoke cigarettes and use drugs within the premises of educational institutes.

Availability of cigarettes or any other smoking substance will be prohibited in canteens, cafes, and tuck shops in colleges and universities. The prohibition of smoking will be publicized as well.

All public and private educational institutes will be required to form monitoring committees and appoint focal persons responsible for ensuring compliance with the orders.

Principals and Registrars will also submit an undertaking for ensuring true compliance and providing authentic data. If the data is found to be fake, action will be taken against Principals and Registrars.

Note here that there is complete ban storage, sale, and distribution of cigarettes or other tobacco/narcotic products within 50 meters of educational institutions in the province.