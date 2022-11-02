Here’s When FPSC Will Announce CSS 2022 Final Result

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), the responsible body for conducting CSS Competitive Written Examinations all across the country, is likely to release the CSS 2022 final result in December.

The commission will make the announcement regarding the written part result during the first week of the next month, ProPakistani has learned.

Following the result, FPSC will call the successful candidates for the next phase of recruitment, which includes medical tests, psychological tests, and viva voce.

For updates, candidates are advised to frequently check FPSC’s website and contact 051-111-000-248 for their queries.

Earlier, the FPSC commenced registration for the CSS 2023 Competitive Written Examinations for applicants who have passed the MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT) this year.

The MPT was conducted on 17 October across the country and approximately 90 percent of candidates successfully passed the screening test.

As a result, these candidates are now qualified to participate in the competitive written exams, which are scheduled to take place on 1 February 2023.