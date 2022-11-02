This Xiaomi Phone Can Use Professional Camera Lenses

Smartphones vs digital cameras is a never-ending debate, but Xiaomi is bringing a plot twist to the endless feud. What if smartphones could use full-sized lenses from professional cameras? That is precisely what Xiaomi aims to answer with its new concept phone.

The Chinese phone maker has just teased the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition which can use an attachable Leica camera lens for enhanced photography.

As the image shows, this concept phone will be able to attach a full-sized Leica camera lens on top of its primary camera module. It appears that the lens will twist into place over the silver ring around the main camera. The regular Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a golden ring instead which is only there for aesthetics. The primary camera’s image sensor is also bare on this version.

Notable tipster Ice Universe has shared a hands-on image to show us what it will look like in person.

It is worth mentioning that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is already a high-end phone with a special emphasis on photography. Hence, if it is successfully able to combine its capabilities with a full-sized professional lens, we may be looking at groundbreaking image quality never seen before in smartphones to date.

This will also make Xiaomi the first to introduce a full Leica camera lens on top of a smartphone. The Chinese brand says that this concept phone aims to offer a flagship phone experience as well as a professional photography tool.

Finer details of this camera setup are still unknown, but company CEO Lei Jun has shared some hints on the upcoming Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept. He says that the device will offer two 1-inch camera sensors, one found on regular smartphones, while the other will be in the middle of the module and will pair with the external Leica lens.

The module will also include an ultra-wide camera, but there is no zoom lens to be found. Zoom features may also be provided by the external Leica lens.

We expect to hear more details as the teaser campaign continues.