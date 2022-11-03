Chairman PTI Imran Khan Escapes Assassination Attempt in Wazirabad

Former Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been injured in a firing incident during his long march near the Wazirabad area in Gujranwala.

According to the details, the Haqeeqi Azadi long march became a chaotic spectacle after the shooting incident occurred at the Allahwala chowk.

As per the reports, one person has embraced martyrdom and around four people have been injured, including Imran Khan who sustained injuries on one of his legs.

Furthermore, a video from the crime scene also revealed that the former Prime Minister was unharmed, as he got into a car shortly after the incident. According to reports, the perpetrator was apprehended by police after a video surfaced of him being beaten by PTI supporters.

Meanwhile, Imran Ismail, the leader of the PTI, has stated that the party will lodge a FIR against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for the attack, since he has repeatedly warned his party with grave consequences if it continues its long march.