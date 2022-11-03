Here’s the Hero Who Prevented Imran Khan’s Assassination [Video]

By Salman Ahmed | Published Nov 3, 2022 | 6:42 pm

One of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, present at the long march, foiled the assassination attempt on Imran Khan after he grabbed the gunman and snatched the weapon from his possession.

Following the incident, PTI supporters praised Ibtisam for saving the lives of people at the long march near Gujranwala, particularly the former Prime Minister (PM).

Here is the video of PTI’s worker foiling the assassination attempt:

Consequently, social media users are demanding a medal of honor for the hero who stopped the assassination attempt and assisted the authorities in apprehending the attacker.

Speaking in a video message, Ibtisam said that the man was standing near Imran Khan’s container, while he was standing only 10-12 feet away from it. The attacker then attempted to open fire, but he grabbed his arm and swung it, causing the attacker to miss the target, he added.

Following this, the perpetrator tried to flee the area, but he was apprehended by him with the assistance of police, according to PTI’s hero.

