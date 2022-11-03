Imran Khan Undergoes Operation in Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, is leading a four-member team of doctors operating former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

According to media reports, the former premier was immediately shifted to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore after receiving first aid in Wazirabad following the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has beefed up the security of the hospital. Visitors have been barred from entering the hospitals considering the volatile situation following the attempt on Imran Khan’s life.

Earlier today, Imran Khan was injured in a firing incident during his long march near the Wazirabad area in Gujranwala. One person has been declared dead and multiple individuals including Imran Khan are wounded.