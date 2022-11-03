PM Shehbaz Takes Notice of Assassination Attempt on Chairman PTI Imran Khan

Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, has taken notice of the assassination attempt on PTI’s Chairman, Imran Khan, which has left one dead and several others injured, including the former PM.

In addition, the Punjab government has decided to move Imran Khan from Gujranwala to Lahore as a precautionary measure after the long march’s premises turned into a chaotic place.

ALSO READ One Dead Multiple Injured Including Imran Khan in Assassination Attempt in Wazirabad

According to various media reports, three attackers were involved in the assault, one was killed by security guards and PTI supporters, another was captured by the police, and the third managed to flee the scene.

Nasim Zehra, a well-known Pakistani journalist, tweeted that the attack was well-planned and well-targeted because one of the attackers carried an AK-47.

Unquestionably a planned and targeted attack on #ImranKhan – the killer with an AK-47 targeted ImranKhan . Allah Ka Shukar ImranKhan survives … his right leg has been hurt. FaisalJaved has been hurt. This attack is not unexpected at all. May Allah Protect Pakistan. — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) November 3, 2022

ALSO READ Chairman PTI Imran Khan Escapes Assassination Attempt in Wazirabad

It is pertinent to mention that one of the PTI supporters foiled the assassination attempt by snatching the gun from one of the attackers who was on a killing spree.