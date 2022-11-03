Imran Khan Firing: Wishes Pour in for Speedy Recovery of Former Prime Minister [Reactions]

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, was injured in an assassination attempt on Thursday evening during his Haqiqi Azadi March near the Wazirabad area in Gujranwala.

According to the details, the former prime minister was shot in both legs while delivering a speech at the container-mounted truck and has been shifted to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore.

Meanwhile, cricketers and other celebrities across the country condemned the assassination attempt on the former cricketer and wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI . Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack. pic.twitter.com/VeFxFIYf8p — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 3, 2022

I highly condemn what happened in Wazirabad today, let us all stay strong and support each other. Everyone's safety should be our first priority. Sabse pehle Pakistan 🇵🇰 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 3, 2022

Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad . Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 3, 2022

Shocked and saddened by news that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured following a shooting incident. I wish him well and a speedy recovery. Violence in all forms is totally wrong and unacceptable, no matter what our differences may be. #imrankhaninjured — Mufti Menk (@muftimenk) November 3, 2022

Prayers for everyone’s safety. May Allah have mercy on our country. #Pakistan — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) November 3, 2022

I remember the dark,depressing days n time after the assassination of Shaheed mohtarma BeNazir Bhutto. God forbid had anything fatal happened to @ImranKhanPTI no one can imagine what would erupt. If this is his spirit after being shot 3-4 times in the leg we do need to #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/6hq050rN5S — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 3, 2022

I am shell shocked! Did these guys seriously think that they can get away with this in today’s world? 😱 #ImranKhan — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) November 3, 2022

Shocked beyond words…May Allah keep @ImranKhanPTI and others safe. Praying for speedy recovery of everyone who’s got injured in this violence. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 3, 2022