Imran Khan Firing: Wishes Pour in for Speedy Recovery of Former Prime Minister [Reactions]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Nov 3, 2022 | 6:58 pm

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, was injured in an assassination attempt on Thursday evening during his Haqiqi Azadi March near the Wazirabad area in Gujranwala.

According to the details, the former prime minister was shot in both legs while delivering a speech at the container-mounted truck and has been shifted to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, cricketers and other celebrities across the country condemned the assassination attempt on the former cricketer and wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Imad Ali Jan

close
>