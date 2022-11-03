One Dead Multiple Injured Including Imran Khan in Assassination Attempt in Wazirabad

1 person died in an unfortunate incident that occurred during the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) near Wazirabad earlier today.

According to media reports, a 42-year-old party worker of PTI died in the firing incident aimed to assassinate former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI, Imran Khan.

The former premier got hit by bullets in both legs, Punjab Health Minister and PTI leader, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, has revealed while talking to a news outlet.

Multiple persons on the container including Imran Khan, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha, former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, and Imran Khan’s Media Manager Arshad are also among the injured.