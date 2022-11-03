Jazz, UN Women Partner to Digitally Empower 10,000 Women Micro-Entrepreneurs

Jazz has signed an agreement with UN Women to introduce digital and financial literacy programs for women-led microbusinesses in underprivileged areas.

Under this program, by 2025, 10,000 women micro-entrepreneurs will also be provided with free SIMs, internet data, calls and SMS bundles, and JazzCash Wallets.

The idea behind this collaboration is to close the digital gender gap by providing women with skill sets to thrive in the fast-evolving digital economy.

Additionally, Jazz will be offering gender financing and micro-mobility solutions, awareness campaigns, up-skill training, advocacy, and thought leadership programs to reduce gender-based violence including sexual harassment and declassifying prejudicial gender roles that hinder women’s progress.

The programs reflect the company’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 5 – Gender Equality.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, reiterated the importance of building an inclusive society where women are empowered through digital and financial inclusion.

“Our collaboration with UN Women is a testament to our commitment to improving the lives and livelihood of women in Pakistan through technology. Providing women with tools and resources to improve their economic capabilities will unlock larger societal benefits, including poverty eradication, and reduce the digital gender divide resulting in economic growth,” he said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan, applauded Jazz’s efforts toward building an inclusive digital ecosystem.

“The private sector has an important role to play to address public perceptions of women using mobile technology. Especially, normalizing women’s use of mobile and raising awareness of how owning and using a mobile phone can benefit women and their families,” she said.

Jazz is also the signatory to the global Women’s Empowerment Principles, a set of Principles offering guidance to businesses on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

As part of the GSMA’s Connected Women Commitment Initiative, Jazz has committed to increasing the proportion of women by 8 percent in its mobile internet customer base by 2023, while JazzCash is aiming to increase its female customer base to 50 percent in the next few years.