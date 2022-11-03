Policeman Apprehended for Raping a Minor Girl in Punjab

A Punjab Police Sub-Inspector, Saif Ullah, was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a young girl in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan according to media reports on Thursday.

The victim herself filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Darahma police station. The police has launched further legal proceedings.

It is important to note that under the laws of Pakistan, rape is punishable by a death sentence or prison sentence of ten to 25 years. Similarly, the punishment for gang rape is either a death sentence or life imprisonment.

In related news, earlier this week, a school teacher was arrested in the Sadiqabad police station area for trying to sexually attack a 10-year-old third-grade girl student at a government school.

The victim’s father claimed that the teacher had abused the girl and that serious action should be taken against him.

According to the police, a case has been launched based on the father’s testimony.

