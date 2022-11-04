Babar-Rizwan Pair Won’t Last Long Because of Haris: Virender Sehwag

Pakistan’s backup wicket-keeper, Mohammad Haris, has been lauded for his outstanding performance in the fourth match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Former India opener, Virender Sehwag, also heaped praise on Haris saying, “The way he batted, his future is bright. He took on South Africa on Australian pitches. He might have scored 28, but they’re no less than a 60.”

The former opener went on to say that if the 21-year-old continues to perform like he did against South Africa in Australia, he may force one of the openers, Rizwan or Babar, to come down the order in the shortest format.

Haris’ name was on the reserve list, but he was added to the playing 11 by management after left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, suffered a knee injury in Sydney ahead of the crucial match against South Africa.

When Pakistan lost the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan with only four runs on the board, the 21-year-old batter joined Babar on the crease, and his hard-hitting enabled the side to reach 38 in 4.4 overs before he lost his wicket.

He scored 28 runs off 11 balls, including two boundaries and three maximums, putting extreme pressure on the Temba Bavuma-led team and allowing the middle order to go hard at the opposition.