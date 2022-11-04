Honda Unveils Mini Crossover SUV in Indonesia

By Waleed Shah | Published Nov 4, 2022 | 8:50 pm

Honda has launched WR-V in Indonesia as a direct rival to Kia Sonet, Toyota Raize, Daihatsu Rocky, and other similar SUVs.

The SUV shares its platform with Honda Jazz, a small hatch that rivals Suzuki Swift. The company unveiled the SUV in Indonesia.

ALSO READ

The photos of the WR-V show a simple and tiny vehicle. The front fascia features Honda’s typical sharp headlights, a mesh pattern front grille with a spotted chrome effect, and a sporty front bumper. The side features a normal look apart from a few character lines, an edgy alloy wheel design, and backed-out roof rails.

A familiar taillight and tailgate design make the rear end look similar to several other Honda SUVs. It has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 121 horsepower and 145 Newton-meters of torque, with a CVT gearbox.

Honda WR-V will be available in multiple variants. The range-topping variant includes:

  • 4 airbags
  • Hill-Start Assist
  • Backup camera
  • Automatic climate control
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Wireless charging
  • Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control
  • Advance Driver Assist System, etc.
ALSO READ

The SUV starts from the equivalent of Rs. 4.1 million and goes up to Rs. 4.4 million. At its price point, the WR-V will make a fierce competitor to other A-segment SUVs.

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.

close
>