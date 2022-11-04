Honda Unveils Mini Crossover SUV in Indonesia

Honda has launched WR-V in Indonesia as a direct rival to Kia Sonet, Toyota Raize, Daihatsu Rocky, and other similar SUVs.

The SUV shares its platform with Honda Jazz, a small hatch that rivals Suzuki Swift. The company unveiled the SUV in Indonesia.

ALSO READ Suzuki Also Increases Bike Prices After Honda and Yamaha

The photos of the WR-V show a simple and tiny vehicle. The front fascia features Honda’s typical sharp headlights, a mesh pattern front grille with a spotted chrome effect, and a sporty front bumper. The side features a normal look apart from a few character lines, an edgy alloy wheel design, and backed-out roof rails.

A familiar taillight and tailgate design make the rear end look similar to several other Honda SUVs. It has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 121 horsepower and 145 Newton-meters of torque, with a CVT gearbox.

Honda WR-V will be available in multiple variants. The range-topping variant includes:

4 airbags

Hill-Start Assist

Backup camera

Automatic climate control

Electronic parking brake

Wireless charging

Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control

Advance Driver Assist System, etc.

ALSO READ Expect Road Blockages as PTI Calls for Protest After Friday Prayers

The SUV starts from the equivalent of Rs. 4.1 million and goes up to Rs. 4.4 million. At its price point, the WR-V will make a fierce competitor to other A-segment SUVs.