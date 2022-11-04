Honda Unveils Mini Crossover SUV in Indonesia

Honda has launched WR-V in Indonesia as a direct rival to Kia Sonet, Toyota Raize, Daihatsu Rocky, and other similar SUVs.
The SUV shares its platform with Honda Jazz, a small hatch that rivals Suzuki Swift. The company unveiled the SUV in Indonesia.
The photos of the WR-V show a simple and tiny vehicle. The front fascia features Honda’s typical sharp headlights, a mesh pattern front grille with a spotted chrome effect, and a sporty front bumper. The side features a normal look apart from a few character lines, an edgy alloy wheel design, and backed-out roof rails.
A familiar taillight and tailgate design make the rear end look similar to several other Honda SUVs. It has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 121 horsepower and 145 Newton-meters of torque, with a CVT gearbox.
Honda WR-V will be available in multiple variants. The range-topping variant includes:
- 4 airbags
- Hill-Start Assist
- Backup camera
- Automatic climate control
- Electronic parking brake
- Wireless charging
- Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control
- Advance Driver Assist System, etc.
The SUV starts from the equivalent of Rs. 4.1 million and goes up to Rs. 4.4 million. At its price point, the WR-V will make a fierce competitor to other A-segment SUVs.