Suzuki Also Increases Bike Prices After Honda and Yamaha

Immediately after Atlas Honda and Yamaha, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its motorcycles.

This is the 5th price hike PSMC has announced this year for its bikes. Effective from November 2, the new ex-factory prices of PSMC bikes are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GD-110S 229,000 244,000 15,000 GS-150 251,000 266,000 15,000 GR-150 365,000 385,000 20,000

PSMC has increased the prices of all bikes except the GSX 125, which it recently launched.

The GSX 125 features a Single Overhead Cam (SOHC) 124cc air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. It has a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

PSMC states that the bike has Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology that allows for optimal low-end power and ideal fuel economy. Several international bike reviewers claim that it has a curb weight of 126 kilograms and a fuel economy of around 42 kilometers per liter.

The GSX 125 has a front disc brake with dual-piston calipers and a rear drum brake. It has dual inverted fork tubes up front and spring-loaded shock absorbers in the back for suspension. The bike comes with factory-fitted tubeless tires and has a fuel tank of 14.2 liters.

The GSX 125 costs an eye-watering Rs. 359,000. Its price tag makes it more expensive than Suzuki GS 150, Honda CB 150F, and all other bikes in its own category, which may limit its buyers.