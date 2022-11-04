Expect Road Blockages as PTI Calls for Protest After Friday Prayers

Following a life-threatening attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman Imran Khan near Wazirabad during the “Haqeeqi Azaadi March” yesterday, the party has announced countrywide protests after Friday prayers today.

According to reports, the party members will convene at main avenues across all major cities across Pakistan. PTI leader, Asad Umar, tweeted that the party will continue the protests until Khan’s demands are met.

ALSO READ Govt to Connect Islamabad’s Sectors With Metro Bus Service

The protests have already kicked off in several parts of the country including Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and the federal capital. Overseas PTI supporters have also called for protests in their respective countries.

Protest being arranged by PTI USA on Sunday at Times Square, New York, on Nov 6th at 7PM. President PTI USA, @munir_khatana requests Pakistani-Americans from the tri-state area to participate in large numbers.#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/29jUzyTjZA — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) November 4, 2022

The protests are likely to cause traffic disturbances across the country. Several reports suggest that Khan’s supporters have already started blocking off the main avenues across several major cities.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police has allocated field operatives at various sensitive locations to avoid violent outbursts. So far, the department has only blocked off the Red Zone entry and exit points from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk.

Furthermore, the authorities had earlier extended the boundaries of the Red Zone, which now also includes G7, F7, F6, G6, and E7. All residents of the twin cities are advised to plan their travels accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.