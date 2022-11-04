Telenor Pakistan’s Apollo App Simplifies Tax Return Filing for Retailers via Befiler

Telenor Pakistan has brought on board Befiler, simplifying the tax return filing process for its retailers on subsidized rates through its application Apollo.

Apollo is an industry-first digital distribution retail application that empowers retailers and retail businesses to sell their services to a larger number of customers in lesser time.

The digital platform has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem by serving as a one-stop digital solution for retailers across Pakistan.

The Telenor Pakistan-powered digital solution delivers telco-related services such as easyload, financial services, and bundle subscriptions.

By partnering with Befiler, a tax filing and NTN registration portal for individuals and SMEs, Telenor Pakistan is empowering its retailers to register themselves for tax compliance.

Befiler includes services like income tax filing, sales tax filing, and maintaining tax records, all with just a click of a button.

By plugging Befiler into Apollo, Telenor Pakistan is not only ensuring retailers enter tax compliance, but also saving them the hassle of chasing down lawyers to file tax returns.

Befiler is also offering exclusively subsidized service fees to Apollo retailers, with the same service extended to the customers, enabling the retailers to earn by ensuring tax compliance.

With this partnership, Telenor Pakistan is not only ensuring that more people add themselves to the tax compliance net but also creating an extra earning stream for the retailers by ensuring citizen tax compliance.