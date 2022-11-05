Virat Kohli Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Baloch Fan for Making His Sand Portrait

Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani presented the sand portrait made by a Baloch artist to Virat Kohli.

Recently, a sand portrait of Virat Kohli made Gaddani-based artist caught the attention of social media. The Pakistani fans created the splendid art to pay tribute to the Indian star Virat Kohli.

Impressed by the lovely picture, Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani helped the Gaddani artist get recognition from the Indian star. Shahnawaz Dahani showed the viral photo to the Indian cricketer during their meetup on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup 2022.

ALSO READ Women’s Cricket Team Urges PCB to Increase Match Fee After 8 Years

Dahani then shared a picture of Virat Kohli holding the image of the portrait and told the artist that his efforts have been acknowledged by the star batter.

“This is for you Gaddani boys. Virat was very happy for this and says thank you to your whole group and he really loved it,” wrote Shahnawaz Dahani with a picture of Virat Kohli appreciating the sand portrait.