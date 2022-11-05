Former Manchester United Academy Star Set to Represent Pakistan Football Team

Footballer Otis Khan is excited to play for Pakistan’s national team as he will take to the playing field against Nepal this month.

Manchester-born midfielder Otis expressed delight upon receiving the call for national duty after PFF looks set to revive Pakistan’s football in the international arena after a gap of three years.

“The PFF has approached me and I’m currently working on documentation. I’m looking forward to making my Pakistan debut in the future. I can’t wait to play,” said Otis Khan confirming the development.

Otis Khan began his football career at Manchester United’s famed academy, where he spent ten years between 2002 and 2012. Although he made his professional debut in 2014 for Sheffield United, the 27-year-old now plays in the English fourth tier for Grimsby Town.

Otis Khan will be seen in the national colors on 16 November as Pakistan will line up against Nepal.