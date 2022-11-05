Pakistan Aims to Recover Flood-Related Losses at UN Climate Change Conference

Minister for Climate Change and PPP Leader, Senator Sherry Rehman, is all set to attend the United Nations (UN) COP27 climate summit in Egypt to persuade the world to support countries like Pakistan against modern challenges that result from global warming.

The COP27 will start on 6 November and will continue until 18 November in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that Pakistan’s flood-induced losses have been highlighted on various global platforms.

Pointing towards the massive losses, she added that Pakistan’s government and climate specialists require a ‘Loss and Damage Finance Facility,’ which will help the country overcome its losses.

Furthermore, an environmentalist and former Climate Change Minister of Pakistan, Malik Amin Aslam, stressed that Pakistan is a victim of climate change, which has garnered worldwide attention and is currently presiding over the G77 and China, a coalition of developing countries that is also a prominent part of the COP conferences.

Keeping in view the above-mentioned point, the former Minister said that it puts Pakistan in a unique position to not only highlight the climate catastrophe but also push the COP summit into showing some practical results.

In addition, he asserted that Pakistan must secure the ‘Loss and Damage Finance Facility’, or else it will be a failure to participate in the summit.

In a video message ahead of COP27, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, termed the climate summit a critical test for mending confidence between developed and developing countries and wished that it would produce tangible results.

He said that the recent terrible floods in Pakistan show that the world is not doing enough to protect the lives and livelihoods of those at the forefront.