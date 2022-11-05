Lahore High Court Proposes Work From Home For Offices Due to Smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has proposed implementing a two-day weekly work from home (WFH) policy, as the smog situation worsens in the province.

In this regard, LHC heard a petition seeking a solution to the rapidly escalating smog issue, which poses serious health hazards to citizens who regularly commute on public transport or work outdoors.

ALSO READ Heavy Rain Expected in Islamabad and Punjab Today

Punjab’s Advocate General (AG), Ahmed Awais, stated that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, chaired a meeting and directed the relevant authorities to devise a strategy to overcome this problem.

He further detailed that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Seikhupura has imposed a fine of over Rs. 4 million on those individuals who were worsening the problem.

Meanwhile, the LHC bench suggested introducing a two-day weekly WFH policy and stated that the orders would be applicable to various institutions, including the private sector.

However, the Punjab government’s counsel requested to delay its implementation. As a result, the court adjourned the hearing to a later date.