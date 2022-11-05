Pakistan to Receive First Batch of High-Speed Train Coaches From China Soon

China has shipped the first 46 of 230 high-speed train carriages to Pakistan, which will arrive in Karachi within the next three weeks.

According to the details, the coaches will be transported to Lahore via the Karachi-Lahore railway line after the Pakistan Railway (PR) authorities receive them.

Speaking to Dawn News, Additional General Manager (Mechanical), Shahid Aziz, confirmed that the 46 coaches have left China and will arrive in Pakistan in three weeks.

A Chinese company has produced 230 high-speed carriages under a $140 million deal. Note here that 46 coaches are completely built units (CBUs), while the PR engineers will manufacture the remaining ones in Pakistan with assistance from Chinese specialists.

It is pertinent to mention that it is the first time that China has exported such technology to Pakistan, which will enable PR to take a major step forward.

In a separate deal, a Chinese company is developing 800 freight wagons and 20 brake wagons. A small number of them will be built in China, while the majority will be produced in Pakistan as per the technology-transfer strategy.