Redmi K60 is Coming Soon With Dimensity 8200 and 2K AMOLED Screen [Leak]

The Poco F4 series (Redmi K50) never arrived in Pakistan, but we can still set our hopes for the Redmi K60 lineup to change things around. The upcoming K series phones have already entered the design verification stage and now we have new details thanks to the notable tipster Digital Chat Station.

ALSO READ Xiaomi This Phone Can Use Professional Camera Lenses

The tipster claims that the vanilla Redmi K60 will be powered by MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 8200 SoC. It does not match up with the likes of Dimensity 9000, but it still ranks higher than mid-range chips. It is yet to be officially announced, but it’s clear that it will be a successor to the current Dimensity 8100 chip.

DCS has previously revealed that Vivo’s upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE will feature the same chipset and it will come with a 3.1 GHz Cortex-X2 Prime CPU core, the same as MediaTek’s current flagship SoC, the Dimensity 9000.

Its primary camera will be a 48MP unit with OIS for stable photos and videos, but we have no details on what sensor it is. Simply knowing that it’s a 48MP camera does not say much since 48MP image sensors come in many sizes.

Other than that, we also know that the Redmi K60 will come with a 2K AMOLED screen, and a 5500 mAh battery with 67W wired and 30W wireless charging. Back in September, Redmi VP Lu Weibing asked his followers on Weibo whether they want the iPhone’s Dynamic Island on their phones, hinting that the Redmi K60 series may have a similar implementation.

It is worth mentioning that the Redmi K60 series will only be available in China and it will likely go global as a Poco phone. Since the Redmi K50 series is known as the Poco F4 in the international market, the Redmi K60 is expected to be called the Poco F5, but you never know with Xiaomi’s naming schemes.