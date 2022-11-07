Bodybrics: Redefining Active Lifestyle

Over the years, the world of fashion has become a vast playground for experimentalists across the globe, giving rise to a new trend often. One such trend that accurately bridges the gap between upbeat style and comfort is athleisure wear and that’s here to stay.

Today’s world encourages and prefers comfortable yet stylish clothes over anything else. Athleisure combines the edge of athletic wear and the comfort of leisure into a voguish yet functional aesthetic.

Activewear is an all-in-one bonafide fashion statement – an amazing fusion of style and function. The brand that followed through the concept of athleisure is Bodybrics.

In 2017, Bodybrics started offering a wide range of quality athleisure and activewear in Pakistan. From street-style inspired athleisure to high-performance gym wear and accessories, they have your active lifestyle needs covered.

Wherever your chosen workout space is, be it gym, yoga studio, outdoor, or even just at home in your living room, Bodybrics will get you going in style.

Their repertoire includes pieces ranging from modest activewear sets to separates that focus on performance such as innerwear, highly durable athletic wear, and accessories to improve function.

Bodybrics has done that quite remarkably by simplistic yet cool designs with flattering cuts and stunning colors defining their aesthetic.

What Separates Bodybrics from Other Brands?

Bodybrics celebrates the strength of the human spirit. An ode to the journey within, to the force within us that spurs us on our path to success.

Bodybrics pays tribute to the vitality and the vigor of the human soul, which lies at the heart of athleticism as their slogan says, Get Going.

The bodybrics slogan “Get Going” conveys the brand promise to all types of audiences and serves its purpose well. The wording and alliteration make it easier to read and comprehend while retaining the meaning of the brand essence.

Existing gym wear garments were often too baggy, especially in the lower portions of the body, making them ill-suited for wearing as everyday clothing. In addition, they generally lacked the sleek, stylish designs that would make them appropriate to wear outside the gym.

Bodybrics has brought a new trend in athletic wear fashion. A new type of fitness wear that promises to keep you comfortable during your workout.

Designed and tested by athletes as well as bodybuilders to ensure maximum comfort and durability for any kind of workout sessions, be it strength training, hiking, HIIT, Powerlifting, CrossFit, Yoga, Pilates including any kind of physical activity.

Fabric compositions are carefully selected to provide flexibility, control moisture and wick sweat naturally, and engineered to maintain body temperature, improving overall performance.

Bodybrics’ activewear collections are popular amongst the Pakistani celebrities, sported by Nation’s favorites including Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Omer Shahzad, Hammad Farooqui, Sami Khan, Zaiena, and many more.

Exceptional Men’s Fitness Wear

Bodybrics’ Men’s clothing offers sports & fitness t-shirts like dri-fit shirts, polo shirts, compression shirts, and men’s tank tops that are specifically constructed to fit well around the chest and arms to flaunt your hard work.

Other than gym shirts, Bodybrics got a variety of both slim fit and relaxed-fit bottoms such as shorts, jogger pants and trousers to maximize mobility and comfort.

For all the fashionistas out there, Bodybrics has a range of trendy workout jackets and hoodies to complete your sporty yet classy look.

Their Opulence jogger pants have gained the major following of Pakistani youth instantly with their silky smooth, breathable and lightweight fabric, which hold up after many washes.

Innovative Women’s Activewear

Bodybrics’ Women’s collection is all about fit, comfort and support, not just for workouts but also for day-to-day activities. Pakistani women have been on the hunt for outfits with flattering seams, comfortable waistbands, supportive sports bras that fit like a glove and do their job.

Bodybrics women’s fitness wear line is trendy and stylish, that fits perfectly, and accommodates all body types boosting their athletic confidence.

Bodybrics has innovatively constructed Yoga Leggings, Jogger Pants, Gym Trousers, High-Waisted Leggings, Tops, Shirts, and Sports bras by using the right fabric compositions that are friendly to all skin types.

The brand supports women through its endeavors to create clothing that will enhance their performance in life.

Describing some of its products as “timeless unisex clothing,” Bodybrics creates elevated minimalist athleisure that aims for comfort, from hoodies and pullovers to jackets, tops, and shorts.

Bodybrics sells activewear for working out, including plus sizes, and is just as comfortable for chilling at home and putting the leisure in athleisure.

With stylish athletic wear, including seamless leggings and sports bras, bodybrics makes clothing for those who like to work hard and look good while they’re doing it.

Fitness & Workout Accessories

Bodybrics’ Gym & Fitness Accessories are made of top-quality materials to help you work out easily. From gym gloves to weight lifting belts, hip bands to arm blasters, and wrist wraps to knee wraps, Bodybrics has covered all your needs.

These fitness accessories are designed and manufactured to provide comfort and performance when working out. Weightlifting belts help reduce stress on the lower back while keeping an upright position.

Gym gloves help keep a firm grip while lifting dumbbells. Training bag can store all the necessary workout items for the gym.

Where to Find Bodybrics Athleisure Wear?

If you want to try out the bodybrics style, your best bet is to shop online. You can Visit Bodybrics’s Online shop and get your favorite attire with shipping as low as PKR 150.

They are also offering free shipping all over Pakistan on orders greater than PKR 2,000. Bodybrics has four stores all over Pakistan. Visiting store should be less challenging for people in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Karachi.