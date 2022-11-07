Kurkure Launches All New Karakaydar Flamin’ Hot Flavor: ‘Toofaani Masala’

Everyone’s favorite snack partner, the ever-so-crunchy Kurkure, just got even better for spice lovers.

As if the classic red Kurkure weren’t enough for the strong of the tongue, the loved brand has come up with a newer, spicier, and hotter Flamin’ Hot flavor called ‘Toofaani Masala’.

Just saying the name makes you drool, doesn’t it?

The intense flavor is already there at a shop near you so you can start munching and tantalizing your taste buds right away!

Kurkure has always introduced flavor-packed innovations and with Toofaani Masala, they have taken it up a notch by launching a really exciting ad!

The AD shows Sajal Ali having Kurkure Toofaani Masala and going into a world of spice, which is absolutely hairat angez.

Along with that, they have also launched a Masala Remix, a combination of beats with crunch and spice, which is sure to make you crave it.

If you’re not on TikTok, you should download it and play the one-of-its-kind game that Kurkure has launched. The pop of color and the game itself is super fun!

You can check it out through the hashtag #ToofaaniMasala.

With its spark of quirkiness, Kurkure is the go-to snack that goes well with almost every mood, and why shouldn’t it?

It has those unmatched tangy, spicy, and intense flavors that make it the no.1 snack to have when craving something spicy and flavorful!

Being the king of exciting people’s taste buds, Kurkure’s new flavor satisfies Pakistan’s undying craving for spicy snacks, making it a snack to munch on for every spice enthusiast.

Kurkure Toofaani Masala’ is packed in a ‘disruptive’ purple-colored pack that pops up in the snacks aisle and is sure to grab your attention.

So wait no longer, grab your Toofaani Masala pack now!