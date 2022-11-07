Last Blood Moon Until 2025 to Occur Tomorrow

Earth, the sun, and the moon will align and form a blood moon on 8 November (Tuesday), which will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

According to the details, the celestial phenomenon will be visible in North and Central America, Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and some regions of South America.

It is worth noting that lunar eclipses occur when the sun and the earth align and the moon slips into the earth’s shadow. Total lunar eclipses are frequently referred to as blood moons because the earth’s atmosphere reflects vivid hues that scatter sunlight and send it toward the moon.

In Pakistan, the eclipse will be visible in all major cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and various other areas of the country.

In this regard, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced that it would be partially visible from the time of the moonrise tomorrow.

Moreover, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that the partial eclipse will start developing at around 3:02 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), while its totality will start from 5:17 AM to 6:42 AM, in the United States (US).

The anomaly will turn the moon into copper-red color, which is why NASA experts advise using tripods and camera exposures of several seconds to capture the photos of the much-anticipated blood moon.

As confirmed by NASA, the next complete lunar eclipse will occur on 14 March 2025.