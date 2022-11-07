Villagers Hunt Down ‘Harmless’ Giant Bat in Sindh

Residents of the Qalandar village in Shikarpur reportedly killed a giant bat with a wing span of over four feet.

The winged mammals were allegedly attacking children and causing fear among the locals, as well as destroying fields over the last few days.

The villagers expressed that they had informed the authorities to eradicate the terrifying creatures.

It is important to note that several such animals attacked fruit farms in the Nawabshah district last year as well.

According to the Sindh Wildlife Department (SWD) Sukkur Deputy Conservator, Adnan Khan, these frightening-looking creatures are Megabats, also known as Flying Foxes or Fruit Bats. He said that these bats are herbivorous and completely harmless while comparing them to goats or sheep.

He revealed that flying mammals merely help in transferring pollen between plants and help farmers improve chrome cultivation.

He continued that there were over 400 Megabats living in Lab-e-Mehran Park alone at the time. They love to make their nests in old building structures and trees and can fly as far as 165 kilometers at night in quest of food. Additionally, aside from fruits and vegetables, they only feed on insects.

SWD teams had been working to remove the creatures from residential areas as well as running awareness campaigns last year, to prevent the local farmers from harming or killing the harmless animals.

Via 24News

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.