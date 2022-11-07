NADRA Identifies Hundreds of Employees Who Got Promotions and Transfers Illegally

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has identified hundreds of employees who used influence to get desired postings and out-of-turn promotions.

According to details, NADRA has issued show-cause notices to more than 1,500 employees under NADRA Rules and Regulations (Civil Servants E&D Rules, 2020).

Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, lamented that despite taking numerous measures to revolutionize the authority, employees are using illicit methods to get postings and promotions.

Under his leadership, a merit-based promotion system has been introduced in NADRA while salaries have been raised by up to 65%. However, the illegal approaches by some employees undermine the hard work of others, the Chairman stated.

Chairman NADRA also cited the example of Taj Muhammad while referring to merit-based appointments. Taj hails from Pishin, Balochistan. He used to serve as a sanitary worker in the NADRA center in his hometown. However, Taj cleared a competitive exam and got appointed as Deputy Assistant Director in the same center.

He also mentioned the three sisters who were appointed on merit. After receiving appointment letters, their parents called NADRA to make sure that it isn’t a scam because they could not believe that their daughters were selected without the help of any influential personality.

Via: Dawn