75,000 Sikhs Vote for Separation From India in Referendum Held in Canada

Around 75,000 Sikhs participated in Phase II of the Khalistan referendum, which was conducted in the Canadian city of Mississauga.

Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) commenced the polling at 9 AM on 6 November, while Sikhs from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) had already queued up at 6 AM in order to cast their votes at the Canadian-government-owned facility, Paul Coffey Arena.

Interestingly, a small number of Canadian Hindus, carrying Hindutva symbols, held demonstrations against the polling and asserted that the current Indian Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi, will transform India into a ‘Hindu State.’

During the referendum, General Counsel (GC) for the Sikhs for Justice (SFH), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, stated that the Canadian democracy became victorious over Modi’s fascism because PM Justin Trudeau supported the Sikh’s right to freedom of expression despite tremendous Indian pressure.

Note here that the SFJ announced Phase II of the Khalistan referendum after over 110,000 Sikhs participated in Phase I in Brampton on 18 September this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the above-mentioned secessionist group is leading the campaign for Punjab’s separation from India in order to establish an independent Sikh State.

India and Canada Face-Off

Following the 18 September polling, both India and Canada have come at odds with each other. Amid the diplomatic tussle, India warned its students living in Canada or planning to visit the country that Canada had become a hotspot of Khalistan sympathizers and anti-India activities.

Consequently, Canada also released travel guidelines and urged its citizens not to go to the Indian states of Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan, since they border Pakistan and are filled with landmines due to volatile security conditions.

In this regard, the Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, revealed that India had discussed the matter with Canada and had expressed its objection.