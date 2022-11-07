Realme 10 Series to Get a Flagship Phone With 200MP Camera

Realme’s numbered series of phones (7, 8, 9) have only consisted of mid-range phones so far, but the upcoming 10 series might change things around. For the first time, the lineup is going to include a flagship phone complete with the latest and greatest chipset and an impressive camera setup.

Other than the usual Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro, and Pro+, there is also going to be a Realme 10 Ultra this time, says a new leak from popular tipster Ice Universe. According to the leak, the Realme 10 Ultra is going to boast Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is going to grace the next generation of Android flagships. It will also feature on the upcoming Xiaomi 13.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will not be official until late November, which means that the Realme 10 Ultra is likely going to launch later on during the year, or perhaps in early 2023. Other than that, it will also have a 200MP camera, which is probably Samsung’s ISOCELL HPX sensor which has appeared on a few other phones including Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Its display will be capable of 2160Hz PWM dimming, but there are no further details on the screen yet. However, in order to compete with other top-tier phones, it will likely have a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screen with 1 billion colors, HDR10+, and over 1000 nits peak brightness. It may also be curved to complete the premium phone look.

Some rumors also suggest that the Realme 10 series will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered device as well, but there are no further details available on this mysterious phone for now. Most other models are confirmed to boast MediaTek’s newly announced Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is a successor to the last generation’s Dimensity 920.

The Realme 10 series is going to rival the Redmi Note 12 lineup which was announced in China earlier this month. It is set to launch on November 9.