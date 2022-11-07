UK Businessmen Keen to Invest in Pakistan

A delegation of prominent businessmen from the United Kingdom has appreciated the business-friendly policies of the government and showed keen interest in potential investment in Pakistan in different sectors.

Member House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from the UK called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Sunday.

The minister welcomed the delegation and apprised them of the current overall macroeconomic outlook of the country. He further shared about policies and measures being undertaken by the present government for dealing with the challenges to the economy of the country and putting it in the right direction.

He said that through prudent policy decisions, the challenges to Pakistan’s economy are being effectively addressed. He further said that the government is placing high priority to facilitate the business community and highlighted the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister and shared their business profile and business vision. The minister assured the full cooperation and support of the Government to the delegation for investments in Pakistan.

The business delegation comprised Zuber Issa, CBE, Head of EG Group & ASDA, Mohammad Asim, Mohammad Tayyab, and Shakoor Ahmed, Directors of EG Group, Mohammad Younas, and Jaffar Iqbal. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.