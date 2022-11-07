Underprivileged Artist Creates Stunning Life-Sized Portrait of Imran Khan [Video]

An extremely brilliant artist, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, has painted a stunning life-sized portrait of former Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

A video has gone viral over social media, particularly Twitter, which shows Imran Khan’s realistic six feet high life-sized portrait with intricate details, which has garnered massive appreciation from the social media community.

An incredibly talented artist who can barely make ends meet has painted this life sized portrait of Imran Khan. He paints on his rooftop and sells his paintings by the side of the road near Burki. If anybody is interested pls msg me. He's selling it for 50k. It's 6 ft high. pic.twitter.com/lemhA6ZOlJ — Amal Khan (@amalkhan) November 6, 2022

However, people were astonished to witness the artist’s working conditions, as he paints for a living on his house’s rooftop located on a road close to Burki village near Lahore.

A Twitter user, Amal Khan, shared the above-mentioned video and said that the artist is selling Khan’s portrait for Rs. 50,000. Interestingly, a large number of people have already shown interest in the purchase and have asked for his contact details from her.

In a similar event, a sand portrait of India’s top batter, Virat Kohli, took the internet by storm. As per the details, the portrait was made by a Gaddani-based Baloch artist who admires the Indian batsman.

In this regard, Pakistani pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, presented the sand portrait to Kohli himself during the sidelines of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, after which it received global recognition.