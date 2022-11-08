Airblue Officially Launches Bi-Weekly Lahore-Riyadh Flights

One of Pakistan’s leading private airlines, Airblue, has officially launched two weekly flights between the country’s second-biggest city, Lahore, and the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

According to the details, the airline will operate flights on this route every Monday and Thursday, with the inaugural flight taking off on 21 November.

Furthermore, Airblue will use Airbus A320 for the newly launched bi-weekly air route and will allow its passengers to bring up to 7 kg of hand-carry luggage.

Great news!

Launching weekly 2 flights between #Lahore and #Riyadh To book your tickets, visit us at https://t.co/g8VR5u1woG pic.twitter.com/UyCK3mGfHu — Airblue (@airblueairline) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, interested people can book their flights from the official website of the airline.

Earlier, Serene Air became the first airline in Pakistan to reduce the domestic fares on its Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta routes.

ALSO READ Traffic Update: Several Major Roads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Blocked Again

The development came after Fly Jinnah, took to the sky for the first time this month, which is reportedly the most affordable domestic airline in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Fly Jinnah’s one-way ticket from Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta costs Rs. 13,999, whereas, Serene Air charges Rs. 18,900 for the same route.