Blockchain consulting firm BloxBytes has won the gold award in the ‘Best ICT Services Solutions – Business Services’ category at [email protected] ICT Awards 2022.

In addition, Bloxbytes has been nominated to represent Pakistan internationally at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards.

While competing with 15 other prominent economies in Asia Pacific – including Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Bangladesh – [email protected] ICT Award winners have won numerous gold and merit awards at APICTA.

“I am honored that [email protected] ICT Awards 2022 proudly presented BloxBytes the certificate of excellence for being the best in ICT services solutions,” says Anjum Shahzad, CEO BloxBytes.

“Furthermore, I am proud to see the achievement of BloxBytes for winning a worthy award in pursuing excellence for innovating in such revolutionary technologies as The Gen-Z internet (Web 3.0),” he adds.

Along with this achievement, BloxBytes were nominated amongst the Top 100 Companies as the Top Metaverse Innovators by the Metaverse Spectrum for 2022.

The Annual [email protected] ICT Awards is one of Pakistan’s most prestigious and recognized annual ICT events that provides recognition to the avant-garde technology innovators of Pakistan.