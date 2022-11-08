Honda Showcases New Electric Car for China

Honda Motor Corporation unveiled a concept for its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup this weekend. The company is aiming for the world’s fastest-growing battery-powered car market with the launch of e:N2.

Last year, Honda announced plans to launch several EV models under a new brand called “e:N Series” over the next five years in collaboration with GAC and Dongfeng Motor. In April, it began selling the first models in China — Honda e:NS1 and e:NP1.

In a statement, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said,

Honda is transforming itself into an electric brand in China with a series of unique and diverse electric mobility products that only Honda can offer.

Analysts believe that Japanese automakers such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, and others have fallen behind in the race toward EV adoption. Companies such as Tesla, Hyundai Group, Stellantis Group, Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG), Mercedes, BMW, and several Chinese automakers have left Japanese carmakers in the dust.

Honda announced its plan to roll out 30 EV models globally and produce 2 million cars per year by 2030. It announced in 2021 that it would only introduce electrified vehicle models in China after 2030, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell, and hybrid electric vehicles.

Its two joint ventures, GAC-Honda and Dongfeng-Honda, intend to construct new EV-only assembly plants that will begin production in 2024. Although to get up to pace with its international adversaries, the Japanese automaker needs to take a giant leap forward in the EV arena.