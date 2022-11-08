Irregularities Worth Millions of Rupees Unearthed in PWD

The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has been informed about alleged massive irregularities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Public Works Department (PWD).
According to details, Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman has claimed that the provincial PWD floated a tender for a project worth Rs. 480 million. The department issued the work order for the project the next day.
Senator Hilal has also written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), asking the financial watchdog to initiate proceedings against PWD for inflicting alleged damage to the exchequer.
He claimed that the PWD floated a tender for laying a pipe of 2.6 million feet in length on 30 March. The work order was issued the next day, whereas, the funds for the project were released on 3 April.
Senator Hilal questioned whether a 2.6 million feet long pipe can be laid within a day. He also pointed out that the tender was floated for PN-16 pipe, which isn’t available in the country.
Besides, Senator Saifullah Abro also expressed astonishment over the claims of Senator Hilal. The former said that even if someone is traveling in a helicopter cannot float tender, issue a work order, and release funds at such speed.
Via Express