PM Shehbaz Discusses Climate Change With Saudi Crown Prince MBS

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the “COP-27” in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and discussed cooperation between the two countries to confront climate change and other issues.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relations with a view to further enhancing the ongoing cooperation in various fields. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

ALSO READ Senate Panel Orders to Resolve Housing Society Dispute of Supreme Court Bar Association

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which are deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values, ​​and an eternal tradition of mutual support. Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has great respect and love for the people of Saudi Arabia, he said.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the two million Pakistanis working in the kingdom, which contributed to the development, prosperity, and prosperity of the two brotherly countries that are playing their role in economic development.

Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince expressed satisfaction at the growing high-level ties.

The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two countries. Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. He particularly emphasized the importance of increasing trade, investment, development, and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the mutual interest of the people of the two brotherly countries.

ALSO READ 60% of All Health Expenditures Are Made Through Private Sector

While appreciating Saudi Arabia’s assistance to Pakistan’s flood-affected people, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change. He expressed hope that “COP-27” would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes. He also appreciated the efforts of the Crown Prince on the functioning of the integrated environmental initiative and assured the Saudi leadership of full support from Pakistan.