Senate Panel Orders to Resolve Housing Society Dispute of Supreme Court Bar Association

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works discussed the issues of price dispute of land and its possession between the land owners of Village Tamma and Morian and the Housing Society of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The committee was informed by the DG Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rashid that there is a dispute between land owners and the housing society. The officials of the ministry are not involved in the dispute that took place on this land, he said, adding that the rate has also been revised and increased in these villages.

The Secretary of Housing argued that the land which was sold by the people five to ten years ago has become expensive today and negotiations are being made to settle the matter and all efforts are being made to speak to all stakeholders and start development after building consensus.

It was informed that a land supervisor committee headed by the then-sitting Judge Justice Maqbool Baqar was formed which after holding meetings with the stakeholders decided a rate of Rs. 3,400,000 per kanal (Rs. 1,725,000 award amount plus Rs. 1,675,000 against easement for possession for Moza Mohrian including 15 percent necessary acquisition charges).

The FGEHA’s executive board has also endorsed the proposed rate of the said land supervisory committee in its 22nd meeting dated 3rd August 2022 which will be applicable to the whole Moza Mohrian.

He further informed that as of now, a statement for almost 800 kanal land has been recorded in FGEHA and payment thereof to the respective landowners has also been released. For land sharing, Fardat of around 800 kanal land of SCBA’s share has been received out of which 616 kanal are cleared and the remaining are under process.

The committee directed FGEHA to hold meetings between the community and the chief commissioner Islamabad and play the role of a mediator to solve the matter. The committee sought a report on the same in the next meeting.