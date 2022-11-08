PTA Receives Rs. 6 Billion Deposit for Spectrum Assigned to Ufone

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received another deposit amounting to Rs. 6.17 billion (equivalent to $27.92 million) for the spectrum assigned to Ufone through an auction held in 2021.

According to a statement issued by the telecom regulator, the amount has accordingly been deposited in Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF).

With this deposit in FCF, the cumulative deposit by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in FCF during the current financial year 2022-23 (FY23) now stands at Rs. 29.15 billion (equivalent to $134 million).