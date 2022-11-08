Punjab’s Health Ministry Announces 4,600 New Jobs

Health Minister Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, has approved 4,600 new vacancies in the provincial Health Department.

In this regard, she presided over a meeting of the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHCME) and approved the new openings in the department.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Ahmed Javaid Qazi, Special Secretary, Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretaries, Zahida Azhar, Shahida Farrukh, Dr. Hafiz Shahid Latif, Qurat-ul-Ain, and Agha Nabil, and Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Abdul Haq Bhatti, as well as other relevant officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Health Minister discussed the Sehat Sahulat Card, recruitment of new doctors, mother and child hospitals, promotion of doctors and professors, development of midwifery colleges, and regional blood center projects.

Moreover, she revealed that the SHCME department has commenced the process of submitting a request to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in order to fill the 4,600 positions.

Furthermore, she detailed that the work on mother and child hospitals is underway, and added that the Health Department is committed to overcoming the shortage of medical staff in the province’s public teaching hospitals.

The Health Department will monitor health workers’ recruitment frequently, while it is finishing medical officer training documents.