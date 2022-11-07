SECP Simplifies Incorporation of Non-Banking Finance Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in order to further simplify the incorporation of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), has introduced specimens/samples of memorandum of associations (MOAs) of different NBFC sectors.

The sample MOAs are available on the SECP website and can be used for incorporation of NBFC. The MOAs specimen includes Private Fund Management, REIT Management, Asset Management, Pension Fund Management, Micro Financing, Discounting Services, Housing Finance, Leasing, Investment advisory, Investment Finance, and Securities Adviser/Futures Adviser.

ALSO READ TPL REIT To Kickstart Mangrove Project in Karachi Via Its Subsidiary

The facilitation will enable the sponsors to incorporate a specialized company without the assistance of any expert or intermediary.

The SECP has already placed model MOAs of more than 100 sectors on its website for the information/facilitation of the general public/investors.