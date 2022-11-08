Toss to Play Crucial Role in Pakistan-New Zealand Semi-Final at the SCG

Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow, November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Australia.

It will be the Men in Green’s second appearance at the venue in the ongoing event, having defeated South Africa by 33 runs in the rain-affected Super 12 stages clash on November 3.

The surface at Sydney Cricket Ground is unique among Australian venues as it does not provide excessive bounce and is always spinner-friendly, particularly for leg-break spinners.

So far, the iconic venue has hosted a total of 18 T20I matches, with an average first-innings score of 166 and an average second-innings score of 132.

The toss always plays a crucial role at the venue, as teams that bat in the first innings of the match have won 11 out of the 18 matches, while teams batting second have won only six matches.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Signs Up For Abu Dhabi T10 League

The highest total scored at the venue is 221/5 while the lowest total recorded 101/10. The highest total chased down is 200/3 while the lowest target defended on the venue is 134/5.

Total matches 18 Matches won batting first 11 Matches won bowling first 6 Average 1st inns scores 166 Average 2nd inns scores 132 Highest total recorded 221/5 Lowest total recorded 101/10 Highest score chased 200/3 Lowest score defended 134/5

Via Cricbuzz