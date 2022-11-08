Wasim Akram Doesn’t Like Babar Azam’s Motivational Videos From Dressing Room

Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for sharing videos of team meetings on its official social media account, claiming that these discussions should not be made public.

The legendary pacer further said that the all-format captain should have stopped the ‘boy’ from making videos during internal discussions because whatever happens inside a dressing room should be kept confidential.

Speaking on a sports show, Wasim said, “Look, if I was in Babar Azam’s shoes, I would stop the guy making videos because at times some very personal things are said and done and can be embarrassing if leaked out.”

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared Babar Azam’s speech in the dressing room after Pakistan lost their first match against India, as well as Matthew Hayden’s video after Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals.

The left-arm pacer went on to say that while it is great to see fans interacting with their favorite players through social media, sharing these sorts of videos to increase social media followers is not a good way.

Wasim Akram believes dressing room discussions and internal team meetings should not be made public via social media platforms. What do you guys make of it? #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rAABCj0jPt — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 7, 2022

“There are recordings taking place all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and someone is recording the message I want to give my team, I would just tell him to relax and record such things in practice sessions,” Wasim Akram added.