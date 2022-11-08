Mohammad Amir Signs Up For Abu Dhabi T10 League

Pakistan’s experienced left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has signed up for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League. Amir will represent Bangla Tigers in the sixth edition of the tournament.

Bangla Tigers took to social media to announce the signing of Amir for the upcoming competition.

ALSO READ Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir Inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangla Tigers (@banglatigers.official)

Amir represented Bangla Tigers in the previous edition as well as he guided the team to a 4th place finish in the tournament. Amir picked up five wickets at an average of 24.80 and an economy rate of 12.40 in the six matches he played in the tournament.

The 30-year-old has been plying his trade in various franchise leagues around the world since his retirement from international cricket at the end of 2020. He has played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and The Hundred over the past few years.

Apart from Amir, the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andre Russell, Tim David, and Rilee Rossouw are also set to take part in the competition.

The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league is set to be played between 23 November and 4 December with eight teams taking part in the exciting competition.